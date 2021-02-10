TCW Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,723 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

