TCW Group Inc. Acquires 1,898 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,301,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $261,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Melius began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $84.32. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $659,620.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,500 shares of company stock worth $15,394,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

