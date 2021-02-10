Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021 // Comments off

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price on the homebuilder’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.17 ($2.22).

TW opened at GBX 165.90 ($2.17) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.63.

About Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Analyst Recommendations for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.