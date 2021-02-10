Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Purchases 93 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney acquired 93 shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($196.84).

On Friday, January 8th, Chris Carney acquired 91 shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.17).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 161.75 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of £5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.63. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12-month low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11).

Several brokerages recently commented on TW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 170.17 ($2.22).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

