Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TWODF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.