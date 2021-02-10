Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $667.44

Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $667.44 and traded as high as $737.00. Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) shares last traded at $730.40, with a volume of 1,306,605 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TATE shares. Barclays started coverage on Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 706.67 ($9.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 681.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 667.44.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

