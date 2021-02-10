TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.57

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $6.24. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 65,550 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

