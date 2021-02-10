Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.