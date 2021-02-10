Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives $50.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLND shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Talend in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Talend by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Talend by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Talend by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Talend stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.34. 23,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,538. Talend has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

