Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $197.65 and last traded at $200.31. 5,805,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 1,426,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.69.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 291,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,794,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,471,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.