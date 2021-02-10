Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.05-6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.88-0.98 EPS.
NASDAQ TTWO opened at $201.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.
