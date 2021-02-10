Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.05-6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.88-0.98 EPS.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $201.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.69.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.