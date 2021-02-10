Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $210.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $200.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 291,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,471,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

