Tadeu Marroco Buys 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) per share, with a total value of £135.95 ($177.62).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,812 ($36.74) per share, with a total value of £140.60 ($183.69).
BATS opened at GBX 2,731 ($35.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,735.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,678.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,492.50 ($45.63).
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BATS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,518.50 ($45.97).
About British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.
