Syverson Strege & Co Invests $43,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 464.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Mercury General by 15.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 317,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mercury General by 237.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

