Syverson Strege & Co Invests $36,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 332,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,350,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

