Syverson Strege & Co Acquires Shares of 1,020 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

