Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.33.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $122.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,127 shares of company stock worth $1,589,708. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $11,662,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $8,405,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 81.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.