Switcheo (SWTH) Price Reaches $0.0256 on Major Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $33.62 million and $366,807.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00051099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00284778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00109480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00072385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00091984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00203162 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,377,587,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,310,825,831 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

