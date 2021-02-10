Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,821. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

