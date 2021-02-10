Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,821. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

