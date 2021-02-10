SVMK Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for SVMK in a research note issued on Sunday, February 7th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $95,278.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,347 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SVMK by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 21.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 49,342 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SVMK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

