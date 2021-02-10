SVB Leerink Upgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Outperform

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $71.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.