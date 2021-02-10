SVB Leerink Comments on Perrigo Company plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.10. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.54, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perrigo by 53.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

