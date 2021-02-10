SVB Leerink Comments on Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

NYSE MYOV opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,925 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9,141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 70,935 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

