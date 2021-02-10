SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endo International in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENDP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of ENDP opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Endo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

