Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Goater also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of Surface Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $26,725.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $487.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SURF shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.