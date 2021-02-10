Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 293.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 264.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $414.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

