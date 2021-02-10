Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Neutral”

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.