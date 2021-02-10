Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Shares of NOVA opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,585,319 shares of company stock worth $296,895,363 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

