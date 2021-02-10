Sundial Growers (SNDL) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of 37 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sundial Growers to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sundial Growers has a beta of 7.01, indicating that its share price is 601% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers’ competitors have a beta of 1.89, indicating that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sundial Growers and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -415.89% -187.67% -72.67% Sundial Growers Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million -$204.57 million -0.52 Sundial Growers Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -17.60

Sundial Growers’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers. Sundial Growers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sundial Growers and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75 Sundial Growers Competitors 155 385 405 10 2.28

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential downside of 24.24%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential downside of 21.34%. Given Sundial Growers’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sundial Growers competitors beat Sundial Growers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

