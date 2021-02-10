Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $485,000 Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,530,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $1,019,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,430,164.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Shares of TXG opened at $182.78 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $191.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.39 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

