Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 5,110 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 164.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in NRG Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

