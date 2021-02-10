Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.