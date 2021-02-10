Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $391,000 Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 346,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

