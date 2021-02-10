Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys New Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,502 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,939.73 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.35. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,298,124 shares of company stock valued at $87,853,308 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

