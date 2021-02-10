Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

