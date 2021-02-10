Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of Sturgis Bancorp stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49.
About Sturgis Bancorp
