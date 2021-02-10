Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 157.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Shares of DUK opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.