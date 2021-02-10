Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.7% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,908,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after buying an additional 373,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.74.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.