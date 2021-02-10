Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Buys 2,030 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 19.3% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $377.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.10 and its 200 day moving average is $327.00. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $376.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

