Strs Ohio Sells 7,069 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after acquiring an additional 842,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 380,090 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $167.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $139.23. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $178.41.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.