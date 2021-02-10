Strs Ohio Buys 36,000 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENZ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 896.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 117,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 53,263 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

ENZ stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $163.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical research company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.