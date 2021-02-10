Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 344 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.