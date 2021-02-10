Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 501.2% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,935 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

