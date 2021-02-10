Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $344,000 in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SKLZ opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $46.30.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.
Recommended Story: What is FinTech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.