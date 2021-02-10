Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $344,000 in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

