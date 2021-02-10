Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

BSJN stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $26.32.

