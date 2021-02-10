Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.89. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

