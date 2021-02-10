Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,978,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,452,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,812,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,413,000 after purchasing an additional 320,659 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.83 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.83.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

