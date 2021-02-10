Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 50,116 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,881% compared to the typical volume of 1,681 call options.

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.62.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

