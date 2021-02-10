Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Dundee Securities cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DPMLF opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

