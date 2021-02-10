Stifel Nicolaus Raises Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to $30.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PARXF. CIBC upped their target price on Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of PARXF opened at $17.21 on Monday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

